Jennifer Lopez, 49, Looks Stunning In Body-Hugging White Gown As She Cozies Up To A-Rod

White hot! J-Lo looked stunning at a New York sports event with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Sept. 24. See her sexy outfit and their cute PDA below!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriguez, 43, are serious couple goals! They looked adorable at the 33nd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner in New York on Sept. 24, cuddling on the red carpet. A-Rod looked handsome in a suit and tie, but J-Lo stole the show in her white sequin gown. Only she could look so sexy in a turtleneck! The long sleeved top was sheer, and her skirt was fitted to her ankles. She wore white strappy sandals and carried a metallic clutch. She loves wearing sequins!

Her hair was in a deep side part, and styled in soft waves. Her makeup was so gorgeous — she rocked a soft, smokey eye with glitter shadow and pink lips. Her makeup was done by Kale Teter and her hair was done by Chad Wood. Her glittery nails were done by Tom Bachik. “Stand up for those who can’t!!! Proud to be here supporting #thebuonicontifund to find the cure for paralysis where @arod is being honored at the 33rd Great Sports Legends Annual Dinner #greatnight for an amazing cause,” she wrote on Instagram next to a selfie with her love.

After this quick trip to NYC, J-Lo is headed back to Vegas. She is finishing up her “All I Have” residency at Planet Hollywood. She just performed a show for a ton of VIPs like Becky G, Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez and Sofia Vergara. She’s one of the best performers in the world, and Vegas is going to miss her!