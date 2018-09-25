‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Final Trailer: [SPOILER] Returns In Epic Twist

What was that?! The final trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ released to the great pleasure of wizarding fans everywhere. There were so many jaw-dropping moments in the trailer. You MUST. WATCH. NOW!

As if the return of Dumbledore, Hogwarts, and Nicolas Flammel wasn’t enough, J.K. Rowling has snuck in yet another Harry Potter easter egg into the new flick Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — Nagini! Claudia Kim makes her debut as the character in the final trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel, and she doesn’t disappoint. In The Crimes of Grindelwald, Nagini is a human circus performer, who shapes into a snake at will, but we all know that she later becomes Voldemort’s beloved snake, Horcrux, and Snape’s killer. Also, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Jamie Campbell Bower and Toby Regbo return as a young Grindelwald and Dumbledore! Jamie and Toby last appeared as the young wizards in Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

“Do you know why I admire you, Newt?” Dumbledore asks in the trailer. “You do not seek power. You simply ask… is a thing right?” You got that right. Newt could care less about power. But he may have to choose a side, even though he doesn’t want to. The future is about to change forever, so buckle up.

Of course, there were even more sneak peeks at the mega adventure to come this fall. There’s more on the reunion of Newt Scamander with his friends, Jacob, Queenie, and Tina, as well as new looks at Johnny Depp wreaking magical havoc as big, bad Grindelwald himself. Leta Lestrange remains a beautiful mystery, and Zoe Kravitz is just amazing. “Newt, you never met a monster you couldn’t love,” she tells him. Well, Grindelwald might be the exception. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, which can’t come soon enough, if you ask me!