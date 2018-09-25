‘DWTS’ Season 27 — [SPOILER] Sent Home In Shocking First Elimination Of The Season

Unfortunately, someone had to go home first, but you’ll never guess who was sent packing on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ Read our night two recap below.

Night two of season 27 of Dancing With The Stars kicked off with another fabulous opening number from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack. In addition to the exciting night of dancing, the Dancing with the Stars: Juniors cast was revealed! Then, the Juniors cast did a couple of performances. We can’t wait to see that season kick off in October!

Singer/actress/model and Juniors cast-member Mackenzie Ziegler performed her song “Wonderful” and sounded amazing. But back to the main cast! In the beginning of the show, each couple was told if they were safe or in jeopardy. The bottom six couples in jeopardy had to dance again to get more points from the judges and live votes from fans at home.

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson were safe, despite having the lowest score of the night on night one. Bobby Bones said he isn’t the best dancer in the competition, and admitted Tinashe and DeMarcus are the best, but said he is having fun. He was safe.

The couples in jeopardy were Nancy and Val, Nikki and Gleb, John and Emma, Alexis and Alan, Mary Lou and Sasha, and Danelle and Artem. At the last minute, John Schneider and Emma Slater were told they were actually safe.

First up to dance, Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber danced a Cha Cha to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer. Judge Len Goodman said it was clean and right on time, adding that it was well done. Bruno Tonioli said she delivered under pressure. Carrie Ann Inaba said she nailed it, especially her solo, where she did a sexy split! They got a 21 of out 30!

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev did a Foxtrot to “Strong Ones” by Armin van Buuren. “Lovely, my darling. You tried to flow more. You’re taking on the challenge,” Bruno said. “Last night you inspired, and tonight you impressed,” Carrie Ann said. They got an 18 out of 30.

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko danced a Salsa to “Tres Deseos” by Gloria Estefan. Carrie Ann said she looked a lot more comfortable but said she needs to work on her “floppy arms.” Len said she controlled this dance much better than last night. Bruno said she needs to work on her hip action. They got an 18!

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten did a Jive to “Shake the Room” by Gamu. “I was amazed that you were in jeopardy. You’re a terrific dancer,” Len said. “You’re a great dancer who deserves to be here,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said she was proud of her. They got a 23! Wow!

Finally, Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy did a Quickstep to “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves. “Bright, lovely, vivacious,” Bruno said. Len said they were so together and danced as one. They got a 21!

Unfortunately, we had the first elimination of the season. We had to say goodbye to Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko.