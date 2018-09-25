Trump Humiliated After He’s Laughed At By UN Assembly After He Brags About His Administration

Awkward! Donald Trump’s declaration that his administration is the best the US has ever had made the entire UN assembly burst out laughing! You have to see this cringe-worthy moment and his pained reaction.

Trump said it himself; this was not the reaction he was expecting from his fellow world leaders. President Donald Trump‘s address during the United Nations General Assembly on September 25 elicited laughs when he bragged about the good his administration has done in the past two years for the United States, much to his chagrin. “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any other administration in the history of our country. So true,” Trump said, as the delegates at the UN failed to hold back their laughter.

It’s a standard line he uses at rallies and on Twitter, but people generally aren’t laughing in his face at the absurd statement. To see people, especially world delegates, openly mocking him has to sting. It was clear that Trump was taken aback by the uproarious laughter that echoed throughout the UN headquarters, but at least he played it off well. He smirked through his shock and said, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” as the general assembly giggled again — hopefully this time with him.

Trump used “the world is laughing at us” on the 2016 campaign trail to slam former President Barack Obama, so this is clearly his worst nightmare. “The world is laughing at us,” he said at a rally in October 2016. “We don’t win at the borders. We don’t win with taking care of our vets. We don’t win with anything. We don’t win anymore. We will start winning again like you’ve never seen before.” He’s used “the world is laughing at us” as a talking point while in office, as well. As The Atlantic pointed out, Trump has tweeted the word “laughing” dozens of times since 2011.

WATCH: Laughter in UN General Assembly as President Trump touts his administration's progress in past 2 years: "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK." pic.twitter.com/FAPougUgL4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 25, 2018

As for the rest of his speech, Trump slammed Iran, saying it doesn’t “respect its neighbors or borders.” He also raved about the warming relations between the US and North Korea, saying “rockets are no longer flying in every direction.” Sure, Jan.