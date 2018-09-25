Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Slammed By Rapper Daz Dillinger In Explosive, NSFW Instagram Video

Damn, Daz Dillinger is a savage! The rapper shared some scathing words for Kanye West & his wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram. Watch him go off!

Daz Dillinger, 45, isn’t afraid to make his opinions known. The Long Beach rapper has some STRONG feelings about Kanye West, 41, and and his wife Kim Kardashian, 37, and unleashed them all on Instagram. “Kanye West — f**k you and your b**ch,” he starts off by saying. “That b**ch suck so much d**k. She probably ain’t suckin’ your d**k ’cause you be on one. I got that new song comin’ out. F**k Kanye up, you know what I’m saying? Nick Cannon, beat that n**ga’s ass. You can beat him up. ” What did Yeezy do to piss Daz off?!

Daz’s explosive rant only got even more vicious from there “But Kanye, he’s a b**ch ass n**ga and your wife sucked the whole f**kin’ industry. You just got caught up in the mix and your feelings. I know the mama probably got some good ass head ’cause the other sisters suckin’ all n**gas d**k. I gotta get my hair done so she can suck my d**k,” he added.

The diss video from Daz comes just four days after Kanye spewed some IG hatred of his own. On Sept. 20, Kanye took aim at Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford, in a rant that had the entire internet talking. “There’s a couple things that I want to address,” Kanye said in one video he posted. “First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. Like, I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know you give an interview don’t mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up, you say, ‘Ay, I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions like nobody f–ked my wife,” Kanye said. Needless to say, it looks like Daz is taking Nick’s side in this feud.

This isn’t the first time Daz has taken shots at Yeezy. Back in May, the rapper dropped “True to the Game (Part 2),” which dissed Kanye over the instrumental for Ice Cube’s 1992 single “True to the Game.” Plus, Daz previously threatened Ye in an Instagram video, directing members of a gang to “f**k Kanye up” following his public support for Donald Trump.