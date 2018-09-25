Breaking TV News
Hollywood Life

‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ Cast — Honey Boo Boo & More Join

Honey Boo Boo
Courtesy of Paige Kindlick
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way into its upcoming season, and the new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)EMMA SLATER, JOHN SCHNEIDER
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way into its upcoming season, and the new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)ALEXIS REN, ALAN BERSTEN
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way into its upcoming season, and the new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)JUAN PABLO DI PACE, CHERYL BURKE
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way into its upcoming season, and the new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)BRANDON ARMSTRONG, TINASHE View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Are you ready for a double dose of ‘DWTS’? The cast for ‘Dancing with the Stars Juniors’ has been unveiled and features Honey Boo Boo, a former ‘Dance Moms’ star, and more! See the full list!

Dancing with the Stars is changing things up once again with Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. The new series will premiere Oct. 7 on ABC. DWTS: Juniors will pair famous celebrity kids with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines.

DWTS recently had an all-athletes season, with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon taking home the mirrorball trophy. A celebrity kids edition is a great way to reach a younger audience. DWTS vet Val Chmerkovskiy, choreographer Mandy Moore, and Adam will be the judges this season. Season 25 DWTS winner Jordan Fisher and third place winner Frankie Muniz will serve as hosts. Check out the full list of kids who are dancing on DWTS: Juniors below!

*Raven’s Home star Jason Maybaum (Mentor is Emma Slater)

*Bristol Palin’s son Tripp Palin (Mentor is Jenna Johnson)

*Masterchef Junior winner Addison Osta Smith (Mentor is Keo Motsepe)

*Black-ish star Miles Brown (Mentor is Lindsay Arnold)
*Scottie Pippen’s daughter Sophia Pippen (Mentor is Sasha Farber)
*General Hospital star Hudson West (Mentor is Hayley Erbert)
*Stuck in the Middle star Ariana Greenblatt (Mentor is Brandon Armstrong)
*Former Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler (Mentor is Gleb Savchenko)
*Reality star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson (Mentor is Artem Chigvintsev)
*Stevie Wonder’s son Mandla Morris (Mentor is Cheryl Burke)
*Famous skateboarder Sky Brown (Mentor is Alan Bersten)
This is one incredible cast of celeb kids! Do you have a favorite already? Dancing with the Stars: Juniors will premiere just a couple of weeks after season 27 of Dancing with the Stars on Oct. 7. DWTS season 27 premiered Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC. This fall is going to feature so much DWTS, and we’re not mad about it!