‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ Cast — Honey Boo Boo & More Join

Are you ready for a double dose of ‘DWTS’? The cast for ‘Dancing with the Stars Juniors’ has been unveiled and features Honey Boo Boo, a former ‘Dance Moms’ star, and more! See the full list!

Dancing with the Stars is changing things up once again with Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. The new series will premiere Oct. 7 on ABC. DWTS: Juniors will pair famous celebrity kids with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines.

DWTS recently had an all-athletes season, with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon taking home the mirrorball trophy. A celebrity kids edition is a great way to reach a younger audience. DWTS vet Val Chmerkovskiy, choreographer Mandy Moore, and Adam will be the judges this season. Season 25 DWTS winner Jordan Fisher and third place winner Frankie Muniz will serve as hosts. Check out the full list of kids who are dancing on DWTS: Juniors below!

*Raven’s Home star Jason Maybaum (Mentor is Emma Slater)

*Bristol Palin’s son Tripp Palin (Mentor is Jenna Johnson)

*Masterchef Junior winner Addison Osta Smith (Mentor is Keo Motsepe)