Carole Radziwill Stands By Calling Andy Cohen ‘Full Of S***’ After He Compares Her To Trump

The feud between Carole Radziwill and Andy Cohen has been taken to the next level after he compared her to Trump and she fired back with a scathing tweet in response. Here’s the latest!

Bethenny Frankel isn’t the only person from Bravo who Carole Radziwill is feuding with these days! She ignited a war with host Andy Cohen during the Real Housewives of New York reunion last month when she called him “full of s***,” and he dished on the drama during an episode of Bravo’s Play by Play on Sept. 24. “I thought it was very Trumpian of her and I was very surprised by that,” he Andy admitted. “What show is she watching? All I was doing was pointing out…yeah, you [and Bethenny] both have been talking s*** about each other. I wasn’t saying anyone was talking more s*** or not. You’re both talking s*** about each other. And you know we’re going to show the receipts. We have the receipts and we’re going to show them. So don’t deny you never said anything bad about this person…because you were both talking s*** about each other.”

Carole told Andy he was “full of s***” when he confronted her about “bashing” Bethenny during the August reunion special, and after hearing his newest comments about her, Carole made it clear that she’s standing by what she said. “Lol. I stand by #FOS,” she tweeted. “Trumpian is what @Andy did. Created a false equivalent. He said we both bashed each other “all season.” Look at the clips. I was in the same outfit a black top. B/c it was all the last episodes in interviews taped 2 weeks before the reunion.”

Luckily for Carole, she won’t have to deal with Andy OR Bethenny any longer — earlier this summer, she confirmed her decision to leave RHONY after six seasons. “I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” she said in a statement. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.

Lol. I stand by #FOS. Trumpian is what @Andy did. Created a false equivalent. He said we both bashed each other "all season." Look at the clips. I was in the same outfit a black top. B/c it was all the last episodes in interviews taped 2 weeks before the reunion.#PlayByPlay 🙄 — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) September 25, 2018

Despite Carole’s insistence that her exit from the show was for professional purposes, though, it’s been speculated that her feud with Bethenny is really what contributed to it. “They never seemed to be able to reconcile,” a source previously told People. “The show couldn’t go on another season with both of them at each other’s throats.”