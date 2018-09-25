Cardi B Looks Exactly Like Beyonce As She Steps Out In Her Most High-Fashion Look Ever — Wild Pics

Is that Bey? No, it’s ‘B’ – as in Cardi B! The ‘I Like It’ rapper wore all the colors in the rainbow as she stepped out in a glamorous outfit that made her look exactly like Beyonce!

“I’m Mrs. OMG that bitch is shameless,” Cardi B, 25, said when sharing a picture of her Beyonce–esque outfit on Sept. 25. Cardi looked like a queen as she stepped out into a Paris street, wearing a Michael Costello gown with a high slit on one leg. Cardi was in town for Paris Fashion week, but it seemed like she was the star attraction. The gown, looking it was decorated with feathers, as if Cardi was the most glamorous peacock that ever existed. The shape of the outfit and the height of the slit looked similar to the outfit Beyonce, 37, wore to the 2018 Grammys. Bey’s Nicolas Jebran dress, inspired by the Black Panthers, showed off her legs, similar to how Cardi’s outfit flaunted her well-toned gams.

The similarities didn’t escape fans, who were shocked at the resemblance. “Goddamn! I thought is was Bey for a minute,” @TheEmpressnic tweeted. “Cardi is NOT playing games with the heauxs.” “Cardi’s been taking more cues from Bey lately. This dress and a Julius!” “Paris was not ready for card,” a fan added. “Give her a trophy, the keys to Paris, you know what, [Emmanuel] Macron can stay in New York,” @sow_bambiXO tweeted. “Card is the new French president.”

Who would have thought that a former stripper from the Bronx would be crowned the new queen of the world? “I love proving people wrong,” Cardi said in the March 2018 edition of CR Fashion Book. “I know that’s bad, but it just gives me this crazy satisfaction. People used to say I was only going to be a reality star—and boom! Or that my songs would never make it to radio—and then boom! I used to work in a very ratchet club named Divas in the Bronx. When I was 21, I was so in love with this guy. He used to tell me, ‘You’re going to be 40 years old still working at Divas.’ It felt so good when he came back around and told me how proud he is. In my inner soul, I was just so happy, like, Yeah what’s good?!”

That guy is eating his words now. Though, don’t think that Cardi has left the Bronx behind. Keep in mind, she’s still willing to throw down with anyone. Just ask Nicki Minaj. During New York Fashion Week, she and Cardi got into a physical confrontation, one that left a wicked knot on Cardi’s forehead. Despite this fight, Nicki is “willing to sit down with Cardi…to has out their differences,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Maybe the two of them can call up Bey and they can attend a fashion week together?