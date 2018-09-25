Bill Cosby Embarrassingly Trips As He’s Led To Jail In Handcuffs After Sentencing

Bill Cosby’s rough day just got even worse. After being sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for sexual, he tripped on the stairs while handcuffed as he was taken away by guards.

In what is likely last time the public will be seeing Bill Cosby for at least another three years, the disgraced comedian’s exit from the courthouse was a less than graceful one. The 81-year-old had just been sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand on Sept. 25, and was immediately placed in handcuffs and taken into custody to begin his sentence. As he was being led down the stairs with two guards on either side of him holding onto his arms, Cosby lost his footing and tripped on the steps while being led away to an awaiting squad car.

In all fairness, the onetime “America’s Dad” does use a cane and claims to be nearly blind, so navigating stairs even without handcuffs could have been challenging. But it was an ignominious exit from the public eye for a man who was absolutely beloved by TV audiences for decades and starred on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992. His stumble comes after Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill classified him a “sexually violent predator” during Cosby’s hearing, which spanned two days. The judge also blasted Cosby’s karma, saying, “This was a serious crime. It is time for justice. Mr Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come.” He added, “No one is above the law, and no one should be treated differently.”

The comedian’s sentence was actually dropped from 30 years to 10 years. Prosecutors originally wanted the longer sentence, but it was reduced after they combined his three counts of aggravated indecent assault into one sentence. But the judge denied defense attorneys’ request for Cosby to “be released on bail pending appeal,” CNN reported. Cosby will also have to pay a fine of $25,000, in addition to his prosecution costs.

COSBY IN HANDCUFFS: Bill Cosby left the Montgomery County Correctional Facility where he was processed after being sentenced to 3 to 10 years behind bars. He is now being transported to SCI Phoenix state prison.

Despite Cosby’s stumble as seen above, the comedian appeared far more dejected than earlier in the day. He was photographed smiling as he strolled up to his sentencing.