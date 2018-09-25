Bill Cosby’s Sad Mug Shot Revealed After TV Star Sentenced To 3-10 Years In Prison — See Pic

Bill Cosby refrained from peering at the camera in his glum-looking mug shot, which was taken just minutes after he was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison on Sept. 25. See the photo, here!

Bill Cosby‘s official mug shot has been revealed, and the TV star looks anything but happy in it. This photo, which was obtained by HollywoodLife from Montgomery County Correctional Facility, comes after a judge ordered him to serve 3-10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. On Sept. 25, Bill was officially classified as a “sexually violent predator” before his sentencing. Bill had submitted a bid to have Judge Steven O’Neill, who was overseeing his case, replaced or recused, but that was rejected. After his sentence was handed to him, Bill was quickly escorted out of the courtroom with handcuffs around his wrists.

As was previously reported by TMZ, Bill Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault this spring against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand — an incident that occurred inside his Philadelphia home in January 2004. She said the comedian gave her bills and wine before raping her as she drifted in and out of consciousness. Prosecutors wanted the comedian to serve at least 30 years in prison, but the maximum time behind bars was dropped to 10 years after all three convictions against him were combined into one sentence.

After Bill’s sentencing, Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for the TV star made a statement outside the courthouse, saying the trial the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States. He said, “They persecuted Jesus and look what happened. Not saying Mr. Cosby is Jesus, but we know what this country has done to black men for centuries.” If Bill, 81, serves his full sentence, he’ll be released from prison at the age of 91.

