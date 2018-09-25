Bill Cosby: 1st Photo Of Former TV Star In Handcuffs & Heading To Jail after 3-10 Year Sentence

On Sept. 25, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault. See the first photos of the former actor in handcuffs as he prepares to start his jail sentence.

Bill Cosby, 81, is headed to prison. The legendary comedian was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault this spring against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. The actor’s celebrity status did not help his sentencing after Judge Steven O’Neill insisted that “Equal justice under the law” means Cosby should not be sentenced differently based on “who he is or who he was.” Now, the first images of The Cosby Show star in handcuffs have emerged, as he prepares to service his three to ten year sentence.

Bill was looking solemn as he walked out of the courthouse following his sentencing. In a white collared shirt and suspenders, he exited the building, with a band of police trailing behind him. One officer closely gripped his arm, as he led him to the door. Bill kept his eyes close to the floor during his exit, avoiding eye contact with onlookers.

Earlier, the actor showed no visible reaction as he received his sentence. He remained seated quietly in the courtroom next to his lawyer, Joseph P. Green Jr., who is now seeking to have Cosby released on bail pending appeal. Andrea attested that the comedian, who was a Temple trustee, gave her bills and wine, and proceeded to rape her while she drifted in and out of consciousness. The assault took place at Cosby’s Philadelphia home in January of 2004. Prior to his conviction, Bill had been out of jail on a $1 million bail.

JUST IN: Bill Cosby led out of courtroom in handcuffs after being sentenced to 3-10 years in prison. https://t.co/avprrPWSsN pic.twitter.com/OPENbcI1xz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 25, 2018

Before the sentencing, Judge O’Neill also ruled that Cosby would be classified as a “sexually violent predator” which requires lifetime registration, lifetime mandatory sex offender counseling with a treatment provider, and notifying the community that a “sexually violent predator” lives in the surrounding area. The victim spoke briefly prior to Cosby’s sentencing. “I have testified, I have given you my victim impact statement. You heard me, the jury heard me and Mr. Cosby heard me. All I’m asking for is justice as the court sees fit,”she said. Justice was served for Andrea after all.