Asia Argento Is In A ‘Living Hell’ — Anthony Bourdain’s Suicide ‘Tore Her To Pieces

Every day of Asia Argento’s life since BF Anthony Bourdain’s suicide has been filled with grief. We’ve got details on how his fans blaming her for his death have made things a living hell for the actress.

The world grieved when beloved celebrity travel and cooking host Anthony Bourdain, 61, shockingly committed suicide in a French hotel room on June 8. He was in the middle of shooting his CNN series Parts Unknown in Strasbourg and didn’t leave behind a suicide letter explaining why he took his own life His girlfriend Asia Argento, 42, has been absolutely devastated and guilt-ridden ever since. “Asia truly feels like she’s going through a living hell right now, every day is a monumental struggle, and she doesn’t know what she do if she didn’t have her kids—they are literally the thing that’s keeping her going. Anthony’s death tore Asia to pieces. She has gone from furious anger to utter despair and grief, and she is completely unable to make sense of why he took his own life,” a source close to the Italian actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Dealing with the loss of Anthony is a nightmare all of its own, but then to have people blaming her for it is like a dagger through the heart. Anthony and Asia didn’t have a conventional relationship, it was very open and they had an agreement that they would see other people why he was away traveling, which was a lot of the time, so it’s incredibly unfair for people to point the figure at her and accuse her cheating as being the reason for Anthony’s death,” our insider continues.

Asia revealed in her first interview since Tony’s suicide that the couple had an open relationship. She told Daily Mail TV in a Sept. 24 interview that “People need to think that he killed himself for something like this? He had cheated on me too. It wasn’t a problem for us. He was a man who traveled 265 days a year when we saw each other we took really great pleasure in each other’s company. But we are not children. We are grown ups.”

“Some days Asia wonders how she can go on, and right now she feels as if she will never recover from her loss. The thought of never being able to see Anthony, or talk to him again, tears her apart,” our source adds. Anthony was a total rock for Asia when she became part of the #metoo and #Time’sUp movements. She bravely revealed how she was allegedly raped at the Cannes Film Festival by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in 1997. Tony was very vocal in support of her speaking out. He did all he could to needle Harvey about how he would one day be brought to justice for what he allegedly did to Asia and dozens of other actresses and other women in the industry who have accused him of sexual assault.