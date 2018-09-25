See Pics
Angelina Jolie Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair On New Movie Set — See Pics

Angelina Jolie
Rob Latour//Shutterstock
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Is that you, Angelina Jolie? The actress was spotted on the set of her new movie ‘Come Away’ wearing a blonde wig, and she looked remarkably different from her normal self! See the wild pics here.

Angelina Jolie‘s known for her flowing, raven locks, but she just traded them in for something totally different. The actress is in the process of filming the fantasy period drama Come Away, and for her character, Rose, she’s wearing a curly, blonde wig! Combined with her period-appropriate costume (the movie is set in the early 1900s), she doesn’t even look like the same person. Who knew that a simple wig could do just that! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF ANGELINA JOLIE WITH BLONDE HAIR.

The actress, 43, is a vision in this costume. Her wavy, blonde hair is pinned in a perfectly done updo with a shell comb. With a crisp, white blouse, long skirt, and half-apron, she looks like she stepped right out of the 1900s. We’re used to seeing her in sexy and simple outfits lately, with her long, brown hair in loose waves, so this is a big departure. You know what, though? This totally works on her! If she ever wants to go blonde, she should do it.

We’re really excited to see Come Away, especially after seeing all of these pics. The movie is a sort of prequel to both Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan. If that sounds weird, it’s because it is! In this reimagined story, Alice (Keira Chansa) and Peter (Jordan Nash) are actually siblings. Before Alice fell down the rabbit hole to Wonderland, and before Peter journeyed to Neverland, they were normal kids whose family experienced a tragedy. Their older brother dies, and their parents Rose (Angelina) and Jack (David Oyelowo) are devastated. Alice and Peter are “forced to choose between home and imagination,” says our sister site Deadline. We can’t wait for this one!