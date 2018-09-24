It’s here! Young Thug finally dropped his ‘On The Rvn’ EP, and it features an Elton John remix that has fans freaking out. Listen to it here!

What a way to start the week! Young Thug, 27, finally dropped his EP On the Rvn, on Monday, Sept. 24, and according to fans, it was well worth the wait. They can’t seem to get enough of the 6-track EP! With an eclectic mix of songs featuring Jaden Smith, 20, Elton John, 71, & more – Thugger wowed in his follow up project to Slime Language, released earlier this summer. “I’M 1000000% HERE FOR THUGGER N ELTON JOHN.” one excited fan took to Twitter to say. “Did Tupac ever get an Elton John feature? Nope. Young Thug is the greatest artist of our generation,” said another. “Young thug and elton john just saved my life goddamn,” a third said.

Sir Elton wasn’t the only surprise guest on the new EP that fans were excited about. The mini album boasted features from Jaden Smith and 6LACK as well, and fans can’t get over how lucky they got! “Young Thug dropped an EP tonight that features 6LACK, Jaden Smith, and Elton John…. what did we do to deserve this man?,” one said incredulously. “Young Thug new album is absolutely lit,” another praised. “He’s the goat and this EP just make it clear as day,” a third fan said after listening. The Rocket Man featured track, “High,” utilizes a sample from Elton’s famed song of the same name.

Thugger actually first announced the project on September 9, but was forced to push the release date back. During what would have been his album release week, the rapper ran into some trouble with the law, and was hit with an arrest warrant related to felony charges stemming from a September 2017 arrest. His arrest resulted in being charged with possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of amphetamine, alprazolam, and two counts of codeine possession. But – Thugger wasn’t letting a little legal trouble stop him from putting out his new EP, and delivered the project only two weeks later than initially planned.

With Thugger putting the ultimate modern spin of Elton’s most classic hit, it feels like 1972 all over again. Take a listen to all of the six tracks from the rapper’s new EP above!