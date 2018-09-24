Evanna Lynch: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Harry Potter’ Star On ‘DWTS’ Season 27

Evanna Lynch is ready to bring the magic to ‘DWTS’ season 27! The ‘Harry Potter’ starlet will be competing for the mirrorball trophy this season. Here’s what you must know about the actress as season 27 gets underway!

Evanna Lynch, 27, is ready to cast a spell on DWTS fans. The Harry Potter star is one of the new celebrities of season 27. She’s paired with Keo Motsepe, 28, and Evanna is going to be one to watch this season. So, who is Evanna? You totally recognize her, don’t you? Check out these 5 key facts about her!

1. Evanna played one of your faves in the Harry Potter franchise! Evanna played the delightful and quirky Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies. Her first appearance in the films was in Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix, and she starred in four Potter films total. She quickly became a fan favorite. Evanna beat out nearly 15,000 girls for the role!

2. She’s overcome anorexia. When she was 11 years old, she told The Irish Sun that she “started dieting and started getting attention for it and then it becomes an addiction.” Evanna admitted that it “consumes your whole energy. All your energy, all your thoughts, all your heart and soul to the point where you don’t have any other personality.” She had to be hospitalized for the eating disorder. However, she wrote to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling during her struggle, and they became pen pals. “I told her that it was the only thing that took my mind off,” she said.

3. She’s a vegan activist. She is also the host of the ChickPeeps Podcast. The podcast explores and discusses the challenges faced by vegans in everyday life.

4. Evanna loves animals, which goes hand-in-hand with her vegan lifestyle. Evanna is always posting adorable photos of animals on her Instagram page. Her gray cat is named Puff. She’s also named her cats after Harry Potter characters, including Luna, Crookshanks, and Dumbledore.

5. Evanna actually influenced J.K. Rowling’s writing of Luna Lovegood. When asked how she felt about her influenced, Evanna told Buzzfeed: “Oh, it’s f**king crazy.” She added that it’s “such a dream, to have that kind of contribution and have that influence. Personally, I will read the books and not hear my voice. I’ll picture Luna as I imagined her, and she’s not exactly like me, and how I did it.”