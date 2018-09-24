Amber Guyger: 5 Things About Dallas Cop Fired For Shooting Unarmed Black Man In His Home

Just over 2 weeks after she shot and killed Botham Jean in his apartment, Amber Guyger has been fired from her job. Here’s what you need to know about the controversial former cop.

On Sept. 6 Amber Guyger, 30, caused outrage and sparked protests when she shot 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own home. The white police officer told investigators that she mistook her black neighbor’s apartment for her own and that she shot him because she thought that he was an intruder. However, Amber – who was off-duty at the time – lived in the apartment below Botham’s and her story immediately raised questions. Days later she was charged with manslaughter, but on Sept. 24, the Dallas Police Department fired the almost five-year veteran tweeting in a statement, “Officer Guyger was terminated for her actions.” Here’s everything you need to know about the disgraced former cop:

1. Amber was off-duty, but in uniform when the fatal shooting happened. Both Botham and the police officer lived at the South Side Flats in Dallas but on different floors. According to Amber, she had just ended a 15-hour day shift when she entered what she says she thought was her apartment at about 10 p.m. The door was slightly ajar and when she entered she thought she had “encountered a burglar” after seeing a “large silhouette,” according to the arrest warrant. Amber claims she “drew her firearm” and “gave verbal commands that were ignored.” She shot Botham in the torso and called 911. The young man later died in hospital.

2. Two days after the Sept. 6 shooting, Botham’s neighbor posted an Instagram video of what happened after the incident, after 911 was called. A white female officer is seen on the phone pacing the hallway. In another video Botham is wheeled out of his apartment while EMTs work on him.

3. On Sept. 9, Amber was arrested and charged with manslaughter, a second degree felony. She was later released on $300,000 bail.

4. Amber’s family have been accused of being white supremacists, but deny being racists. The accusations came after photos of the officer’s relatives emerged on Facebook. In one picture her mom is shown wearing an “All Lives Matter” T-shirt. In another picture, Amber poses with her brother-in-law Noe Garza, who is making an “OK” hand gesture associated with white supremacy. But the 43-year-old denied he is a racist. “My last name is Garza. I’m a Mexican. I don’t care about your nationality,” he told the Dallas News, according to the Daily Mail. “I don’t care about the color of your skin. We all bleed red.”

5. Botham’s death is not the first shooting she’s been involved in. Amber reportedly shot and wounded a suspect Uvaldo Perez in a May 12, 2017 incident, according to Fox News. She was not charged after that event. In Feb. 2018 the suspect took a plea deal after admitting he took a weapon from an officer.