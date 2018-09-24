Wendy Williams Slams Tristan Thompson For ‘Clowning’ Khloe Kardashian Amid New Cheating Rumors

Wendy Williams took shots at Tristan Thompson on her show, September 24! As new cheating rumors continue to swirl, Wendy says the NBA star is ‘in over his head’ when it comes to his relationship with Khloe!

Wendy Williams, 54, undoubtedly believes Tristan Thompson, 27, is to blame for the turmoil surrounding his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, 34. Nonetheless, she thinks he should be out having fun instead of being a father at age 27. “He’s in over his head,” she said on her show, September 24, amid new rumors that he cheated on Khloe. “At 27-years-old as a major athlete you’re not supposed to have kids, you’re supposed to be having fun with these two girls with a condom or something, not with kids and the Kardashians! … I’m faulting him (Tristan) for clowning her!”

Just five months after the NBA star was caught cheating on Kardashian, he was videotaped appearing to exit a club with male pals, walking by two unidentified women. However, other reports claim Thompson didn’t leave with the women, or interact with any females inside the club. Not to mention, Khloe appeared to pay no mind to the new rumors, since she and Thompson were spotted together soon after. They showed off major PDA at Jordyn Woods‘ 21st birthday party at the Pinz bowling alley in Studio City on Friday, September 21.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, even took to Instagram, where she posted a video of Tristan serenading Khloe in the car. “Living my best life with this beautiful woman,” he sings to her in the video before he licks her nose. “Third wheel life,” Kourtney wrote.

The outing comes just five months after Thompson was videotaped and photographed getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge (among other alleged cheating instances), only two days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12.

But, Khloe and Tristan have spent the entire summer repairing their relationship, and they seem to be going strong. As the NBA regular season is quickly approaching, Khloe is reportedly headed back to Cleveland, where she will live with Thompson and their daughter.

The couple, along with Kris Jenner, 62, recently vacationed somewhere on a tropical island in the beginning of September. When Khloe took to social media to post a sweet photo with Tristan, a fan commented, writing, “So, she’s acting like Tristan didn’t cheat?” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit back, responding with (in part): “I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat… Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything.” — Either way, Khloe’s sticking by her man!