Kris Jenner Bumps Into Tyga At Concert, With Kylie Also In Attendance — Awkward Run-In?

Talk about a small world! The KarJenners were having a blast at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Pasadena tour stop when they ran into Kylie’s ex, Tyga. Here’s what went down.

Awkward run-ins with exes happen to the best of us — even the Kardashian clan! When the famous fam arrived at Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s On the Run II Tour on Sept. 23, we wonder if they knew Kylie Jenner‘s ex Tyga, 28, would be performing as part of DJ Khaled‘s opening act. While he didn’t run into his former S.O. in the audience, he did bump into Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Both mother and daughter looked surprised, but totally excited, to see the rapper and pulled him in for hugs with matching smiles on their faces. And Tyga, sporting a red flannel and backwards baseball cap, wore a matching grin. CLICK HERE FOR PICS OF THEIR RUN-IN.

Such a hands-on, super smiley reunion is sort of shocking considering the messy breakup Kylie and Tyga’s had back in 2017. In fact, in an August interview on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio show, the rapper even dissed the makeup mogul by taking credit for some of her fame and fortune. “You need black people to f*ck with you cause you need culture,” he said. “I had a lot to do with all that.” And when Nicki asked if he missed Kylie, he responded with a hard no. He then went on to say that he didn’t have any beef with the father of Kylie’s seven-month-old baby, Stormi Webster. “It’s his time right now,” he said. So while things didn’t sound heated between the exes, they definitely didn’t sound cordial either.

Does that mean Kris and Kim were really happy to see Tyga or were they just putting on a smile for the cameras? Impossible to tell, but the rapper did spend a lot of time with them in the years he was dating Kylie. He didn’t just appear regularly on the show, but spent holidays and vacations with them.

We don’t know if Kylie would have reacted with such a big smile and warm hug like her mom and sis if she ran into Tyga, but we didn’t get the chance to find out. While she was also at Bey and Jay’s concert, she didn’t come across ex.