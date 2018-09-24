Tristan Thompson Sick Of Haters Slamming Him For Partying Without Khloe: He’s ‘Totally Faithful’

Tristan Thompson wants everyone to leave him alone, okay? The NBA star’s tired of ‘haters’ judging him for going to the club, we’ve learned exclusively, and wants everyone to know he’s faithful!

Tristan Thompson‘s aware of how bad that video of him leaving a club with two women looks. He admittedly cheated on girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with multiple women when she was pregnant with their daughter, True, and now he’s hanging out with girls at 5:00am! Sure, it seems sus, but Tristan’s got an explanation for clubbing without Khloe: he just some time to chill — not cheat on her. He almost lost her last time, and he’s not letting it happen again, a source close to the NBA player explained.

“Tristan loves Khloe and their baby, True, but he also loves his time away with his boys to decompress,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is preparing for one of the most challenging NBA seasons of his life and if he needs to go out to blow off some steam, he is grateful Khloe is understanding about it. Tristan is under a lot of stress between being a part of the Kardashian family and in the NBA, so he sometimes feels the need to get away from it all and go out and having a few drinks with his friends.”

You know, that’s understandable. He was famous before Khloe, but being in a relationship with a Kardashian is a whole different level of fame. Tristan’s friend insists that Tristan’s not cheating on Khloe when he’s out, and would really love it if people stopped speculating. It couldn’t be further from the truth! “He’s feeling the pressure with so many eyes on him all the time,” the source told us.

“He has worked hard to rebuild his relationship with Khloe and is tired of the haters questioning his integrity or doubting his actions when he goes out without her. Tristan checks in with her constantly when he goes out and only has eyes for her. He loves her and is totally faithful! He has learned his lessons, and he never wants to embarrass himself or Khloe like that again.”

Good! It helps that Khloe trusts him completely now. “Khloe hates that Tristan put himself in that position, but she is convinced that he isn’t fooling around especially at this past night out,” a source close to the KUWTK star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows when he goes out, there will be plenty of eyeballs on him that he would be extra stupid if he cheated on her again.” Good point!

HollywoodLife reached out to Tristan Thompson’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.