Tinashe: ‘DWTS’ Will Show A ‘Different Side Of Me’ & I’m ‘Looking Forward’ To Sharing My Story

Tinashe is ready to hit the ‘DWTS’ ballroom! The singer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about her ‘DWTS’ journey, and she admitted that she’s excited to reveal to fans a side of her that they’ve never seen before.

Tinashe, 25, is already a DWTS frontrunner ahead of the season 27 premiere, and we can’t wait to see her slay on the dance floor. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the singer and her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, about their rehearsals so far and what they’re excited for fans to see. “The good thing about a show like this is it does give people the opportunity to see a different side of me, and to maybe tell a little more of my story for people who aren’t familiar,” she told HollywoodLife when asked about opening up on camera. “So, yeah, I’m looking forward to sharing some stuff with everyone.”

Tinashe is no stranger to dancing. She’s showed off her incredible moves in her music videos, but ballroom dancing is a totally different story. “My experience in dance is not in ballroom at all,” the singer said. “So, I have a lot to learn about ballroom specifically, which Brandon has been super helpful in teaching me technique. But yeah, I’m familiar, I’m used to other types of dance, so I think there’s a lot of pressure on us for sure.”

Brandon, who is a brand-new pro this season, added: “And as a couple we don’t want to hide from that. She can dance and people know that she can dance, but we want to come out of the gate and be the best dancing couple. That’s what we want right away. We’re doing a jive, and that’s hard. It’s more technical than I guarantee what everyone else is going to be doing, so we just want to show that we can to dance right away.” Tinashe also noted that she wants to “incorporate some of our own personal swag!”

The “2 On” singer is so psyched for this journey. Tinashe revealed that she’s excited for “the opportunity to perform new numbers all the time, I think is so fun to learn a new piece and conceptualize it. Also the outfits because we get to custom design them.” Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.