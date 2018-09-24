‘The Voice’s Carson Daly: The Season 15 Blocks Will Be ‘Some Of The Greatest Moments’ Ever

‘The Voice’ is now in its 15th season and still going strong. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with host Carson Daly about what’s in store this season, and he revealed that the blocks from the coaches this season are game-changing.

The Voice season 15 premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC, and your favorites are back. Coaches Adam Levine, 39, Blake Shelton, 42, Kelly Clarkson, 36, Jennifer Hudson, 37, are ready to win. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Carson Daly, 45, at NBC’s Fall New York Junket about the all-new season. The block button was introduced in season 14, so can we expect more changes in season 15? Don’t worry, the block is still going to spice things up this season. “We love the block. The steal we added in like season 8 or 9, but the block, I wasn’t sure how it was going to go, but we love it,” Carson told HollywoodLife. “I don’t know how the coaches felt about using it for the first time. They didn’t need another reason to fight with each other, but now they just embrace it and love it. There are a couple of blocks this season coming up that are some of the greatest moments that we’ve ever had. Now we love the block. That’s definitely going to stick around. We have something that we’re doing with trying to bring some artists back. We bring back artists, that’s not a secret, but how we do that we’ve fluctuated. We’re trying to use the digital platform to do that. There’s a little something new in that regard. Other than that, it’s what you love about The Voice.

The advisors this season include Thomas Rhett, 28, Keith Urban, 50, Halsey, 23, and former coach CeeLo Green, 43. Carson admitted that it hasn’t always been easy getting advisors — and even coaches! “Believe it or not, early on, we had trouble finding coaches. It took a second. Now that the show, because of its positive image, our music authenticity, the fact that we care about music, now everybody wants to do it. It’d be quicker to name contemporary artists who haven’t done the show yet.” He also noted that Adam was “missing” CeeLo, so the search for the advisors starts with the coaches. “It’s sometimes just who they hear, see, or who they like,” Carson said.

Blake and Adam have been coaches since the show’s very first season. What keeps them coming back? “I think because it doesn’t feel like you’re shooting a TV show,” Carson noted. “It’s like a way of life. We shoot two seasons a year, so we never really go away. It’s so much when we shoot so it doesn’t feel like work.”

As a first-time coach last season, Kelly won with Brynn Cartelli. But Carson said that it’s actually Blake who has a “target on his back.” He revealed: “If the three of them turn for an artist, they all gang up and say, ‘Don’t go with Blake.’ It’s harder for him to get people now. Jennifer Hudson and Kelly both have experience from these shows, so they’re like, ‘Pick me. I’ve been you.’ So it’s harder.” However, we get why the coaches are hard on Blake. He’s won 6 times already! The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.