Live Blog
‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Follow Along As Season 15 Kicks Off With Blind Auditions
Entertainment & Sports Editor
Season 15 of ‘The Voice’ is here! Follow along with our live blog as the Blind Auditions kick off with coaches, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine!
The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice is back for its 15th season! Some of the most talented and powerful vocalists from across the country will hit the stage in hopes of each of the four superstar coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton — to make it past the Blind Auditions! Carson Daly also returns as host.
The show begins with a recap of last season and what viewers can expect to see this time around! Season 15 kicks off with an Avengers-themed opening, where the judges act like as superheroes. At one point Blake gets pooped on by a host of birds, and it’s hysterical. — SO, let’s get to the contestants!
SARAH GRACE — The 15-year-old singer from Houston, Texas kicks off the Blind Auditions with Janis Joplin’s “Ball and Chain” which wows Kelly! Grace reveals that she has a disease where she sees colors when she sings. Chair turns (in order): Kelly, Blake, J. Hud. — She choses Team Kelly, and even gets a Team Kelly Jacket!
The Voice then introduces its Comeback Stage digital show, where six contestants will be picked and two will go to America’s vote. The winner will join the live shows and be on the team of their choice. — This will be done with The Voice‘s first-ever 5th Coach, Kelsea Ballerini.
TYSHAWN COLQUITT — The 23-year-old enters the stage with poundcake and hands it out to each of the judges. But, Adam ends up eating everyone’s cake! The oldest of 10 kids sings “Like I Can” by Sam Smith. Chair turns: J. Hud., Blake — He choses Team J. Hud.
TYKE JAMES — The 17-year-old Hawaii native sings “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. Chair turns: Adam — Team Adam
AYANNA JONI — The former child actor, now 29 and from New York, sings Demi Lovato‘s “Sorry Not Sorry”. Sadly, no coach turns their chair. But, Kelsea Ballerini makes Joni the first pick for the Comeback Stage Digital Show, which you can on the App and Youtube.
MERCEDES FERREIRA-DIAS — Do you recognize her? The now 17-year-old Miami native is a returning singer from last season (14). She performs a rendition of “Choose To Me Mine”.
RADHA — The karaoke star from Jersey City, NJ sings Jessie J‘s “Mamma Knows Best” and impresses the judges so much that Adam whipped out a Block on Jennifer! Blake also turned his chair around. Radha was by far the best performance of the night at this point in the episode! Her voice was beyond powerful and she carried it through the entire song. Blake said Radha might just win the competition, and he might just be right! Chair turns: Adam, Blake, J. Hud. — She chooses Team Adam.