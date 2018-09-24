‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Follow Along As Season 15 Kicks Off With Blind Auditions

Season 15 of ‘The Voice’ is here! Follow along with our live blog as the Blind Auditions kick off with coaches, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine!

The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice is back for its 15th season! Some of the most talented and powerful vocalists from across the country will hit the stage in hopes of each of the four superstar coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton — to make it past the Blind Auditions! Carson Daly also returns as host.

The show begins with a recap of last season and what viewers can expect to see this time around! Season 15 kicks off with an Avengers-themed opening, where the judges act like as superheroes. At one point Blake gets pooped on by a host of birds, and it’s hysterical. — SO, let’s get to the contestants!

SARAH GRACE — The 15-year-old singer from Houston, Texas kicks off the Blind Auditions with Janis Joplin’s “Ball and Chain” which wows Kelly! Grace reveals that she has a disease where she sees colors when she sings. Chair turns (in order): Kelly, Blake, J. Hud. — She choses Team Kelly, and even gets a Team Kelly Jacket!