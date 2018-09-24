‘Teen Mom OG’: Bristol Palin Fears Her Husband May ‘Blow His F***ing Head Off’ Due To PTSD

So heartbreaking. In MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG: Meet The New Moms’ special, Bristol Palin’s husband revealed that she once told a counselor that she’s waiting for him to ‘blow his f***ing head off’.

MTV introduced Teen Mom OG viewers to the show’s newest stars, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd, during a “Meet The New Moms” special on Sept. 24. Not only did we get to know a bit more about these gorgeous ladies, but viewers also got a sneak peek at a few very important scenes that’ll likely play out later this season. One of them in particular includes a moment when Bristol and her husband, Dakota Meyer, are discussing his PTSD with producers. He’s a former Marine and tragically watched his entire team get killed during an attack in Afghanistan in Sept. 2009. “I wake up in the middle of the night and I could just be crying,” he said during a confessional. “Every one of my dreams end with me seeing the faces of my teammates again. I have anxiety and PTSD nightmares from war.”

Bristol said that when her husband is experiencing this anxiety, he’ll “last out and say very evil things.” She said it’s a “challenge”, and to be honest, she’s just not sure “how much more” she can take. During a conversation in their kitchen, which Bristol said will air later this season, Bristol wonders which of his behaviors really stems from the PTSD. She often wonders whether he’s actually just “being a d***”. To that admission, though, Dakota became extremely emotional. He told producers, “At the end of the day, I watched my whole team die on Sept. 8, 2009. There’s not one day I don’t wake up and I don’t see those guys, listening to them screaming on the radio. And I have to sit here and listen to her tell me it’s a ‘f***ing excuse’? You wonder why I go off the rails and its amplified? All I want is her to love me and be there for my scars. And I still get up and pay the bills, and I’m still a good father, and I still try to be a good husband. It’s not like I go to hotel rooms and lock myself in for a week and drink or I beat my wife. She’s looked at me and said, you know what, ‘You’re a f***ing joke.'”

He continued, “She sat in front of a PTSD doctor and a marriage counselor and said, ‘Sometimes he can’t sleep at night and he goes and he just sits up. And I just lay in bed and wait for him to blow his f***ing head off.” Obviously, we were stunned to hear that, but Bristol says that conversation happened different. She shot back, “I did not say it like that! You’re putting the complete narrative of this — it’s false.” Wow. It certainly sounds like this season’s going to be pretty dramatic. Especially considering, in real-time, she and Dakota no longer speak after they confirmed their divorce in early August.

Want to watch more of this drama unfold? Don’t miss the new season of Teen Mom OG, premiering on MTV next Monday, Oct. 1, at 9pm. Also, watch the new moms meet the OG moms — Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell in the video above.