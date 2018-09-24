Stevie J’s Alleged Baby Mama Misha Perry Gives Birth To Baby Harmony — Will He Get DNA Test?

Misha Perry claimed to be pregnant with Stevie J’s baby just after he tied the knot with Faith Evans, and her little one has finally arrived. Is this the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star’s seventh child?

Stevie J, 46, and Faith Evans, 45, were married for one week when Misha Perry dropped a bomb and said she was six months pregnant with the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star’s baby. Now her daughter Harmony is here — but is she really Stevie’s? Misha still seems certain of that, captioning the first photo of her baby, “Harmony is here. I love you more than anything else in the world. #steviej #lhhatl #leaveittostevie.” While most of the baby’s face could not be made out, she was clutching a finger in the pic with a tear running down her cheek. It’s impossible to tell if Harmony looks anything like Stevie, but it’s going to take a DNA test to convince everyone she’s his.

If she is, in fact, his child, this will be the reality star’s seventh. He has fathered six kids since 1995, ranging from adults with kids of their own to toddlers, but a source close to Stevie told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he doesn’t believe Harmony is his child. “He says Misha is not to be trusted and just a random woman seeking fame,” the insider said. “Faith believes him — she’s seen enough dudes get hustled, she’s not new to this game. Faith feels the girl is trying to take advantage of her new husband that she loves dearly. Fatih and Stevie are trying to build a future together and she feels like Misha is just trying to drag them down and gain attention and followers for her own benefit and clout.”

But when his alleged baby momma spoke to HL, she said Stevie was just afraid to own up to the truth. “I don’t know why he needs to cause more conflict or drama in his life and go about it the hard way when I’m just asking him to come in,” she said. “Maybe he’s scared to admit that he has another child, maybe he doesn’t want to be responsible for another child? My child deserves a father.”

Here’s to hoping Stevie J gets a DNA test done so we can all know one way or the other! That’s what he did back when Joseline Hernandez accused him of fathering her child in 2016 — and she was right!

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Stevie J’s rep for comment.