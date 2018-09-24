Rod Rosenstein Reportedly Resigning Before Trump Fires Him: Deputy AG Out At White House?

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is reportedly resigning amidst rumors that Trump wants to fire him, following allegations that Rosenstein secretly recorded him.

Rod Rosenstein may be out at the White House. The deputy attorney general expects to be fired on Monday, September 24, according to a source who spoke to Axios. He reportedly verbally resigned to a White House official over the weekend before that could happen. His impending resignation follows a bombshell New York Times report that Rosenstein had secretly taping conversations with President Donald Trump. Rosenstein was on his way to the White House on Monday morning to meet with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, according to NYT. President Trump, however, is in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, and it’s unclear if he would accept a resignation, fire Rosenstein, or ask he remain onboard.

Days before his reported resignation, private discussions were revealed in which Rosenstein talked about invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office, as well as secretly taping the president to “expose chaos” in the White House. In the case of Rosenstein’s departure, Solicitor General Noel Francisco would take on oversight of the Mueller probe; attorney general Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation when the probe began.

Rosenstein has butted heads with Trump for months, following the FBI’s decision to raid the office of the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian collusion during the Trump 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen has since pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations.Trump has repeatedly expressed his anger at the Justice Department, feeling that the top officials haven’t done enough to protect him from the probe.