It’s official — these two can’t get any cuter! George and Charlotte got all dressed up to take part in their mom’s friend’s wedding and stole the show. See these silly kiddos for yourself!

One of the Duchess of Cambridge‘s best friends got married on Sept. 23, and you know what that means! Kate brought her two toddlers to the wedding, and they melted everyone’s hearts. Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, can’t help but steal the show wherever they go. They’re just that cute! And it sure didn’t hurt that they showed up to the wedding in fancy flower girl and page boy outfits. George wore a white long-sleeve and matching loafers and stockings with statement baby blue shorts, while his little sis sported a sweet white dress with blue detail and a flower crown.

Charlotte cuddled up to her mom for most of the photos, but ended up in the bride Sophie Carter‘s arms at one point — the first time we’ve seen her held by anybody but her parents. Charlotte looked so cute and serious, while her older brother goofed off with the other page boys, and she even appeared to tell him off at one point. He was all smiles and silly antics, though, leading a soldier march after the ceremony. What’s new? Kate handled her two little ones like a pro like she always does, all while stunning in a blue coat, dress and matching flower crown. Everyone looked amazing at the outdoor wedding, but can you blame us for being distracted by the adorable tots?

This isn’t the first time they’ve made an appearance at a wedding! Not only did they attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s in May, but they were so stinking cute as page boy and bridesmaid.

How cute are these photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte from the wedding of long time friend, and godmother to Princess Charlotte, Sophie Carter. pic.twitter.com/9kMzUeEEaL — Royally Will & Kate (@RoyallyWillKate) September 23, 2018

Yesterday the Cambridge family, minus Louis, attended the wedding of Sophie Carter (Kate’s close friend and Charlotte’s godmother) and Robert Snuggs. Prince George was a pageboy and Princess Charlotte a bridesmaid. pic.twitter.com/r1knJ5BQuh — Royal Bearing (@RoyalBearing) September 23, 2018

Their dad Prince William, 36, attended the wedding this weekend as well, which means only one member of the fam was missing — five-month-old Prince Louis. Besides his official portraits, he’s been out of the spotlight since he was born, but we bet he’s just as fun as his sibs.

Pippa Middleton, 35, was also MIA, most likely because she’s in the third trimester of her first pregnancy. Soon her little one will be running around with these two. When it comes to the royal kiddos, the more, the merrier!