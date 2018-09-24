Nikki Bella Admits She No Longer Talks To John Cena: ‘He’s Doing Him & I’m Doing Me’

Now that they’re broken up for good, Nikki Bella and John Cena are taking time to themselves — they haven’t even spoken in quite some time! Nikki gave an update on her status with her ex in a new interview.

Nikki Bella and John Cena broke up and got back together a few times at the beginning of 2018, but their split at the end of July seems to be the end of their romance for good. “he’s doing him and I’m doing me,” Nikki confirmed to Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend. She also admitted that she and John “have not spoken recently,” and that she’s taking time to focus on herself. “I slowly feel like I’m doing that,” she explained. “I think it’s happiness, and just fully being happy — that’s what I want.”

In another recent interview, Nikki admitted that her dating life has been “boring,” but she clarified that statement in her chat with ET. “I made a joke about dating, Netflix and black licorice, and how it gets boring, and it turned into this whole thing where I got quoted saying dating life is boring,” she said. “I was like…no, I said Netflix and black licorice [was boring.] It’s not what people expect, but I’ve got to admit, I am single, but I’m not ready for mingling just yet.”

Nikki and John first started having relationship trouble at the beginning of 2018, and quietly called off their wedding (this aired on Total Bellas last spring). However, they eventually got back together when John agreed he would reverse his vasectomy and have a child with Nikki. Nikki even went as far as celebrating her bachelorette party in Paris before realizing that she didn’t feel things were quite right in the relationship. They publicly split in April, just after the one-year anniversary of their engagement, and confirmed that their wedding, scheduled for May 5, was off.

However, after that breakup, Nikki and John were still spotted out together on more than one occasion, and they both hinted that it might not be over for good. By the end of July, though, Nikki officially pulled the plug, and the two have been living separate lives ever since.