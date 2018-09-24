Nicki Minaj & Lewis Hamilton Spark Romance Rumors Once Again With Night Out In Dubai

What do we have here?! For the second time this month, Lewis Hamilton and Nicki Minaj were spotted out together. This time, they took their rumored romance all the way to Dubai!

Nicki Minaj may very well have a new man in her life! The rapper was caught on camera with Lewis Hamilton in Dubai on Sept. 24, in a video obtained by The Shade Room. In the short clip, the two are seen exiting an elevator. While they’re not holding hands or indulging in any PDA, it’s clear that they’re spending time alone together. Nicki also posted a video of herself in the same outfit to Instagram, and Lewis can quickly be seen in a mirror’s reflection in the background.

This isn’t the first time these two have sparked speculation of a romance, though. They were first rumored to be dating earlier this month, when Nicki attended Lewis’ NYFW Tommy Hilfiger show, and posed for photos with him at the event. Afterward, the pair were photographed heading to an after-party together, as well. Then, on Sept. 21, Nicki posted a sexy photo on Instagram (which she’s now deleted), and Lewis couldn’t help but take notice. He reportedly liked the photo, and added the comment, “Oh hey,” with two emojis, according to The Sun.

At the end of August, Nicki confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she had been seeing a “new boy,” but admitted that things had fallen “back a bit.” She also added that there was an even “newer boy” in her life, who she’d been seeing for a couple of weeks.

However, she clarified that she was “just chilling” and considered herself happily “single.” Of course, that was almost a month ago at this point, so if Lewis is one of these mystery men, they may have taken things to the next level by now. One thing’s for sure, though: If these two are really dating..they make one HOT couple!