Nicki Minaj Willing To End Beef With Cardi B — But Does She Think Cardi Will Make Peace?

Who will be the one to end this epic rap feud? — We hear Nicki Minaj is ready to make mends with Cardi B following their NYFW altercation! However, it could be a different story for Cardi…

While Cardi B, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 35, are making their fashion month runs, they’ve been popping up in the same places, as the two were just in Milan for Fashion Week. So, could all of this mean a reconciliation is on the horizon? — Well, it depends who you talk to, because Nicki is so down to kiss and make up. “Nicki would totally be willing to sit down with Cardi in a cool and calm fashion to hash out their differences,” a source close to the “Barbie Dreams” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Nicki doesn’t want any beef with Cardi,” the insider admits, adding that she believes there’s been too much trouble stirred up from other people and false rumors being spread. “Nicki and Cardi have fallen out before and managed to make up, and Nicki is totally willing to do so again. She doubts Cardi would be up for making peace though, because she’d probably see it as losing face, and Cardi is all about the respect. Nicki likes to carry herself with class, and she certainly isn’t into public brawling,” the source explains.

“At the end of the day, Nicki believes she has enough bad blood circulating. — She really doesn’t want any more drama, she just doesn’t need that sh-t in her life.”

As previously reported, the two rappers got into a spat at New York Fashion Week in early September. Videos showed Cardi throwing her red platform stiletto at Nicki at Harper’s Bazaar’s annual ICONS party. Cardi accused Nicki of speaking about her daughter, Kulture, along with how she parents her first child.

Both stars spoke out afterward, with Nicki denying Cardi’s accusations. However, Cardi claimed Nicki’s been trying to ruin her career.