Millie Bobby Brown Hits The Stage At Maroon 5’s Concert & Raps Cardi B’s Verse Like A Pro

Cardi B? More like ‘Millie B.’ Millie Bobby Brown joined Maroon 5 for an epic performance in Nashville, rapping Cardi’s verse on ‘Girls Like You’ – and she knew every single word!

Looks like Maroon 5 found one of their guest stars for their rumored Super Bowl Halftime show. As the band — Adam Levine, 39, Jesse Carmichael, 39, Mickey Madden, 39, James Valentine, 39, Matt Flynn, 48, PJ Morton, 37 and Sam Farrar, 40 — performed “Girls Like You” at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 23, the group suddenly needed someone to rap Cardi B’s verse. Thankfully, Adam had a guest who would be a “Perfect 10” for the role — or in this case, an Eleven. Out came Millie Bobby Brown, 14, who starred with the band’s video for the song. Clearly, she was paying attention during her time on set, because in Nashville, she rapped like she was Ms. Belcalis Almanzar herself.

Thankfully for those who weren’t there to see it live, Millie B’s turn on the mic was posted to her Instagram. “soooo 2nite was insane!!! i love @maroon5 and my dear friend @adamlevine,” she wrote. She also loves Cardi B, as Billboard points out, she and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, 13, were captured dancing along to “Bartier Cardi” at the 2018 Netflix Emmy Nominee Toast in Los Angeles.

Here’s hoping Millie’s schedule is free on Feb. 3, 2019, just in case Maroon 5 needs someone to join them for their Super Bowl Halftime show. The NFL has yet to confirm the reports claiming the band’s been tapped to play the middle of the big game. However, Maroon 5 is already planning a show that’ll “feel like the Super Bowl halftime show with Aerosmith in 2001 where various acts were all part of it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. That could mean that any of the artists Maroon 5 has worked with in the past — Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Christina Aguilera and Cardi B, just to name a few – could be involved.

Though, considering that the Super Bowl is happening in Atlanta and that city is a hotbed of hip-hop, maybe Maroon 5 could get someone other than a teenage British actor to rap with them. Former presidential candidate Waka Flocka Flame wasn’t happy after hearing Maroon 5 landing the gig. “I think the Super Bowl, you should have somebody that’s from Atlanta, representing Atlanta… They need somebody from Atlanta, it’s only right,” he told TMZ. “You’re coming to the biggest Black state in America. Why wouldn’t you let a Black artist perform and show the world that we’re progressing? That’s not cool.”