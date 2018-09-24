Grief-Stricken Meghan McCain Posts Heartrending Tribute To Dad John 1 Month After His Death

It’s been nearly one month since Sen. John McCain died of complications from brain cancer. His daughter Meghan has just posted the sweetest message in his memory as she continues to mourn his sad passing.

Meghan McCain was such a daddy’s girl, so she was beyond bereaved when her father U.S. Sen. John McCain lost his battle with brain cancer on Aug. 25. The nation mourned the passing of a true American hero, but no one was more heartbroken by his passing that his youngest child. Meghan, 33, took to her Instagram on Sept. 24 to remind her followers that while her 81-year-old dad is gone, he is definitely not forgotten in her heart. She posted a photo sitting next to her dad on a bench overlooking a beautiful desert mesa in Arizona, the state he represented in the U.S. Senate for six terms.

“1 month tomorrow. I love you,” Meghan achingly wrote for the caption. The photo is taken from behind the father and daughter, who are both wearing sun hats to cover their head. Her blonde hair can be seen in a short pony tail peeking down from her light blue cap while her dad is more protected from the sun’s rays with a navy hat with a long neck covering. She noted their location was Cornville, AZ, so it could have been taken on the McCain’s family’s vast ranch, as the town is located just outside of Sedona, AZ.

Meghan hasn’t returned to her panelist position on ABC’s The View since her dad’s final days and is on an indefinite leave of absence. He had been staying in his beloved Arizona to battle the brain cancer that he was diagnosed with in July of 2017. John hadn’t been in Washington D.C. since Dec. of 2017 and spent the last months of his life at home while receiving treatments. He passed away just one day after the family announced that he had stopped receiving treatments for the disease.

She heartbreakingly broke down in hysterical tears when standing over her father’s casket as he lay in rest at the Arizona State Capitol on Aug. 29. That began several days worth of funeral services that culminated in a Sept. 1 memorial at D.C.’s Washington National Cathedral. Meghan gave a moving yet powerful eulogy where she took a not so veiled swipe at President Donald Trump, 72, who was not invited to the service because of how cruel and bullying he was to Senator McCain while he was alive.

She said “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness – the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.” To great applause she added, “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”