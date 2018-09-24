Mary Kay Letourneau is maintaining that she had no idea that having sex with a 12-year-old was a crime. Here’s what she had to say in a tense interview.

Mary Kay Letourneau, the former Washington state teacher who pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping her 12-year-old student whom she then married, Vili Fualaau, is claiming that she had no idea having sex with a 12-year-old was a crime. Yup, you read that right. “I’ve said this over and over again. Had I known, if anyone knows my personality. Just the idea, this would count as a crime,” she stated Sunday Night on Australia’s Channel Seven. “If someone had told me, if anyone had told me, there is a specific law that says this is a crime.”

It’s worth noting that after she was convicted of the crime, and was put on parole, she was then caught with the teen again. So, despite her comments in her recent interview, she at least knew then it was a crime… because she had already been convicted of that crime! Watch the whole interview for yourself below.

The two still live together despite their previous legal separation that had people thinking they had split. “They have a long history together,” a source close to Letourneau told PEOPLE back in Dec. 2017. “They’re always going to be a part of each other’s lives.” Mary previously told Barbara Walters of 20/20 back in 2015 of her first sexual encounter with Vili. “The incident was a late night that didn’t stop with a kiss,” Mary Kay reportedly said. “And I thought it would and it didn’t.”

