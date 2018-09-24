‘L&HH Hollywood’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Scandal Follows Her To London

Mind the gap! Even though Teairra Mari and her girls traveled across the pond for some fun in London, she couldn’t escape the recent release of her sex tape.

Yikes! Teairra Mari throught she’d get a break from all the sex tape questions, during a girls trip to London on the Sept. 24 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, but she was sadly mistaken. While Bridget was doing a press junket to promote her first full-length album, Reality Bites, Brooke and Teairra quickly became the main focus. Brooke felt Bridget’s interview was boring, so she decided to “stir up” some “British tea.” With a banana in hand, Brooke marched over and interrupted Bridget’s chat with two bloggers, saying she may “come out of retirement.” Bridget, of course, immediately gave Brooke some side-eye before saying, “This just totally went left.” And to make matters worse, Brooke then started promoting La’Britney, saying she has a new single coming out. Brooke even suggested that La’Britney open for Bridget when she goes on tour again. Yikes!

But that wasn’t the end of the press junket takeover. In a matter of seconds, Teairra joined the mix, as she emerged from the vacation house and caused a commotion. She claimed she was just cooking and didn’t know anyone was outside doing interviews. Apparently, she was coming out to let the girls know the food was ready, but once the interviewers saw her, they wanted to ask her some questions — specifically about her sex tape. “At the top of the year, you dropped some new pictures on your Instagram, and it was like, ‘Bam, new music is coming,’ but the last thing I heard about you was a sex tape,” one of the bloggers said, when addressing Teairra. And just after she explained, “Well, my ex-boyfriend released the sex tape”, the other blogger asked, “Where, where is it? Where can I see it?” They started laughing, and Teairra quickly exited back inside the house. “Okay, I’m out,” she said, as she was clearly mortified by the way they were making fun of her.

Once the interview ended, Bridget ran inside and tried comforting Teairra, but she wouldn’t allow Bridget to come inside her bedroom. Bridget was frustrated that she even had to do any “damage control”, considering her interview was completely hijacked, but she couldn’t help the situation anyway. Teairra locked herself in her bedroom and refused to come out.

Want more drama? Watch all-new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, every Monday at 8pm on VH1.