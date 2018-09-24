Laverne Cox Flashes Serious Under-Boob In Very Skimpy Cut-Out Swimsuit – See Sexy Clip

‘OITNB’ actress Laverne Cox gave us quite the view, and not only because of her ‘glam room’s’ generous amount of mirrors! Watch her work it in a seductive blue one-piece.

Laverne Cox, 46, who plays the Emmy-winning role Sophia Burset on Orange Is the New Black, gave the camera another award-worthy performance! The actress arched against her mirror in a sexy blue swimsuit in an Instagram video she shared on Sept. 24. It was quite the tease show, given that her one-piece’s cut-out extended past her under-boobs! Laverne added a hair whip and the hashtags #glamroomchronicles, #TransIsBeautiful and #bodypositivity to complete the post. Laverne especially reps her second hashtag, considering that she was the first transgender woman to star on the cover of Cosmopolitan and Time magazine!

This isn’t the first entry in Laverne’s glam room chronicles. The actress wore another cut-out swimsuit in a Sept. 8 Instagram post, and her glam room’s mirror gave fans a peachy view! The actress can rock designer labels just as fabulously as poolside attire, as she was photographed front-row at Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week show in February. Laverne recently gave her two cents on fashion, so listen up! “Theatrics can be awesome, but if the clothes aren’t good, nothing else matters,” the actress told InStyle on Aug. 31, ahead of September’s NYFW. “I try to be respectful, engaged, and attentive during a show. And I hope the photogs don’t catch me at angles that are too unflattering!”

Fabulous wardrobe aside, we can’t help but admire Laverne’s glowing beauty. Her skin is flawless, even as she appears to stunt without a drop of makeup on in the video below! Her beauty secret is one you probably haven’t heard of. “I’m not as chichi as I appear,” Laverne joked to The New York Times in an interview published on July 25. “I wash my face with baby shampoo. It’s really weird, but if it’s gentle enough for a baby, then it’s good enough for me.”

Yes, queen! The glam room chronicles better be an ongoing series.