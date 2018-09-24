Kylie Jenner ‘Has No Problem’ With The Kardashian Family Remaining On Good Terms With Tyga

Kylie Jenner doesn’t want her KarJenner clan to ice out ex-boyfriend Tyga, even after he dissed her on ‘Queen Radio,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s the happy reason why!

The KarJenner claws aren’t out for Tyga, 28, and we’ve learned why. Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kris Jenner, 62, turned a surprising run-in with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend into a hug-friendly reunion at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour on Sept. 23, photographed here. The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO, who was also at the concert, didn’t mind. Yes, seriously! “Kylie has no problem with her family remaining on good terms with her ex, Tyga,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He was such a big part of her life and her family’s life for so long, and she understands why they are still amicable with him.”

Kylie and Tyga dated from 2015 to 2017, and Tyga once even tweeted in 2014 that he’s “been friends with the family forever.” Kylie was then spotted with Astroworld rapper Travis Scott, 26, in April of 2017, and have been dating since. “Kylie and Travis are in such a good place that there is no jealousy involved or hard feelings, and she wishes Tyga nothing but the best at this point,” our source continues. “Kylie has just been focused on her own relationship and being a great mother to her baby, that her past relationship is no longer significant in her life.” You’d know this by just watching the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Snapchat! Ever since giving birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, Kylie loves sharing snaps and Instagram Story videos of her spending quality time with her new baby. Most recently, the makeup mogul shared the cutest photo with her seven-month-old daughter at a launch party for her makeup collaboration with BFF Jordyn Woods, 21 — Kylie x Jordyn — on Sept. 21.

We’re just happy to see Kylie brush aside Tyga’s biting words on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio. The “Taste” rapper seemed to credit himself for making Kylie more relevant on Aug. 30, saying, “You need Black people to f*ck with you cause you need culture. I had a lot to do with all that.” And when asked if he misses his ex, he told Nicki, “Nah, I’m good luv, enjoy!” Double ouch. Well, that’s probably because Tyga’s been vying for his “Kream” collaborator Iggy Azalea, 28, for quite some time now! “He’s tried many times to date her and she always gives him the same excuse about how he’s too much of a player for her,” Tyga’s friend EXCLUSIVELY told us on Sept. 17, following photos of Iggy with Playboi Carti, 22, surfacing. Our source added, “When she’s done with Carti hopefully she’ll finally give Tyga his shot.”