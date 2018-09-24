Kylie Jenner has turned heads with many different eye-catching hairstyles over the years and we’re taking a look at some of our favorites right here!

Kylie Jenner, 21, is known for trying various hairstyles and hair colors over the years and she’s always managed to rock each and every one of them. From her natural dark hair color to bright pink hair, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t afraid to try whatever she can and it’s totally fun to see her flaunt the different looks! The reality beauty doesn’t have to be going for a night out to have a wild hairstyle either. She even rocks the wildest looks while relaxing at home and her Instagram account definitely proves that!

Which Kylie hair look is your favorite? Her most recent light pink hair went perfectly with her pink latex dress that she posed in for one of her Instagram pics. The addition of little Stormi just brightened the pic up even more. Kylie went blonde to celebrate her 21st birthday back in August and she kept it for a while. Despite her natural darker roots, the mother-of-one knew how to make blonde with a hint of dark look good which is reminiscent of her sister Kim Kardashian, who also once rocked the same look.

Kylie also gave us major Queen Frostine from Candyland vibes when she had long light blue locks and how about the dark pink hair? Kylie knew how to look gorgeous in that too! Not many people can pull off such dramatic bright colored hair but Kylie never disappoints. She also goes back and forth when it comes to long and short hair and usually looks incredible with both. Kylie’s fans love seeing her try out all kinds of unexpected fashion and makeup looks so we’re pretty sure they feel the same about her hairstyles! We can’t wait to see what else she shows off soon!