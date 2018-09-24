Kourtney Kardashian Sad Khloe Is Moving Back To Cleveland: ‘I Miss You Already’

Kourtney Kardashian is already missing Khloe as she’s set to move back to Cleveland! See her sweet Instagram message for her sister!

Parting is such sweet sorrow! Kourtney Kardashian is going to really miss her sister Khloe Kardashian as she’s getting ready to move to Cleveland with Tristan Thomspon. Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared pics of Khloe and the two of them, and in one of the pics, Kourt wrote, “I miss you already.” Check out her moving message to Khloe below!

Despite these well wishes, Kourtney and Khloe got into an argument on a recent episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians. The minor tiff was about Kris Jenner‘s affair way back in the day with soccer player Todd Waterman, 53. “For some reason you do not give mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair,” Khloe told Kourt. “You only remember with Todd or this or that.” And when Kris replied, referencing Younes Bendjima, “You have your own Todd now,” Kourtney flipped out, saying, “No, I don’t. I’m actually not married. And I’m not having an affair. You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true.”

Despite a brief scandal where he was seen exiting a night club with two mystery women, Tristan Thompson seems to be happier than ever with Khloe, especially at Jordyn Woods‘ 21st birthday. “Khloe and Tristan didn’t leave each other’s sides at Jordyn’s birthday party. Khloe was all smiles, introducing Tristan to party-goers saying, ‘This is my boyfriend Tristan,’” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They seemed extremely happy and in love, holding hands and always touching.”

We’ll keep you posted on all of Khloe’s comings and goings in Cleveland. In the meantime, check out all of Kourtney’s pics in our gallery above!