Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Looked ‘In Love’ 2 Nights After He Was Out With Other Women

Just 2 days after Tristan Thompson was spotted leaving a nightclub with two women, he was all smiles with Khloe Kardashian at Jordyn Woods’ birthday party on September 21! — Go inside their romantic night out, despite cheating rumors!

Khloé Kardashian, 34, is sticking by Tristan Thompson, 27, despite the opinions of critics and the subsequent cheating rumors that continue to follow him. The couple attended Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods‘ 21st birthday party at the Pinz bowling alley in Studio City on Friday night, September 21. Their night out came just two days after the Cleveland Cavalier big man was photographed leaving a nightclub with male friends, walking near two other women. — A move that almost immediately sparked cheating rumors, following his April 2018 cheating scandal.

“Khloe and Tristan didn’t leave each other’s sides at Jordyn’s birthday party. Khloe was all smiles, introducing Tristan to partygoers saying, ‘This is my boyfriend Tristan,'” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They seemed extremely happy and in love, holding hands and always touching,” the source continued, nothing that Khloe “looked amazing” just five months after giving birth to her first child with Thompson, baby True, on April 12.

“She was in a great mood and very talkative and enjoyed spending time with him and her sister Kylie who looked stunning. The family all had a great time together,” the insider added.

Speaking of the family, that night, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, proved that Khloe and Tristan are going strong by posting a sweet video of the pair on social media. Kourt caught the couple in a cute moment while they were in a car together. “Living my best life with this beautiful woman,” Tristan sang to Khloe in the video before he licked her nose. “Third wheel life,” Kourtney wrote.

Khloe and Tristan have spent the entire summer repairing their relationship following his April cheating scandal. The couple, along with Kris Jenner, 62, recently vacationed on a tropical island in the beginning of September. When Khloe took to social media to post a sweet photo with Tristan, a fan commented, writing, “So, she’s acting like Tristan didn’t cheat?” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit back, responding with (in part): “I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat… Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything.” — Either way, Khloe’s sticking by her man!

As the NBA regular season is quickly approaching, Khloe is reportedly headed back to Cleveland, where she will live with Thompson and their daughter.