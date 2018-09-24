Kenya Moore Fights Back Against Fake Baby Bump Claims With Pic Of Husband Caressing Her Belly

Kenya Moore took to Instagram on Sept. 24 to post a loving picture of her husband, Marc, holding her baby bump and she looked happier than ever.

Kenya Moore, 47, didn’t seem to be letting the rumors that she’s faking her baby bump bother her when she took to Instagram on Sept. 24 to post an adorable pic of her husband, Marc Daly, with his hand on her stomach. The pregnant beauty had a huge smile on her face in the sweet snapshot as her and Marc can be seen sitting down at a table for an event. “#marcdaly wasn’t ready for #babydaly’s kicks today 😝❤️#babybump#babykicks #ThatsMrsDalyToYou,” she captioned the pic.

It’s great to see Kenya enjoying her upcoming bundle of joy’s kicks considering she’s been facing backlash from trolls who are claiming she’s too old to be pregnant and therefore is faking it. A recent video of Kenya breakdancing also brought on the claims after some followers thought her moves were too much for a pregnant woman. The fake baby pregnancy rumors have unfortunately been following Kenya around since she announced she was expecting and until she gives birth, it doesn’t look like they’re stopping anytime soon.

Despite the negative and doubtful claims, Kenya’s been open about her struggles with having a baby and even shared details about her IVF journey. She also shared a bare bump pic but that doesn’t seem to be enough to convince stubborn doubters. We’re just glad the mother-to-be has been able to put the skepticism behind her and focus on what’s really important: her baby!

We can’t wait to see more of Kenya’s pregnancy journey. She seems absolutely thrilled with her baby-to-be and we couldn’t be happier for her and Marc. We wish her a very healthy rest of her pregnancy and birth!