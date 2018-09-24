‘Counting On’ Recap: Kendra Duggar Gives Birth To Baby Boy After 13-Hour Labor

Another Duggar baby joins the brood! Kendra and Joe welcomed their first child, but the birth wasn’t a walk in the park. We’ve got all the details!

When Kendra Duggar, 20, was growing up, she used to hold her breath when she was in pain — but that childhood habit becomes a problem on this episode of Counting On. That’s because Kendra welcomed her and Joe Duggar‘s honeymoon baby in June, and she had trouble sticking to her breathing routine. When her contractions first began and she called her mom and sister over to help her through the early stages, Kendra had her breath count down pat. Even Joe would look in her eyes, hold a hand against her stomach and help her breathe when she was in pain.

But then things escalated! “Kendra would lay down and she would have a contraction, so the only comfortable position for her was standing on her feet,” Joe said, so the couple decided to drive to the hospital. Over the course of Kendra’s 13-hour labor, her contractions started coming closer and closer together and when her water still hadn’t broken, the doctor did that for her. The process picked up there. But when it came time to push, Kendra’s mom had to keep applying a breathing mask to her daughter’s face as the nurse reminded her over and over, “Don’t push. Just breathe.”

With his wife clearly in so much pain, Joe was having conflicting feelings about the milestone moment. “It’s exciting because our baby’s almost here, but also it’s a hard time because I have to see Kendra go through the hardest time of her life,” he said. But as soon as Kendra finally pushed their little one out, he couldn’t contain his excitement. “He’s here, he’s here!” he kept saying, while Kendra crooned over her “sweet little guy.”

They were able to bring little Garrett David home and show him off to their entire family. He was named after his great-grandfather and shares a middle name with his dad. Aw!

Considering Kendra has been carrying their baby boy through most of their marriage, we’re so excited to watch the couple move into this next chapter! And not just them, but Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo and Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth as well.This season has just been full of first-time parents having babies. There’s never a dull moment with the growing Duggar fam!

Counting On airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.