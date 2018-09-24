Kelly Ripa Slams Troll Who Says She’s Too Old For Husband Mark Consuelos: See Epic Clap Back

Don’t troll Kelly Ripa if you don’t want to get trolled back! Our favorite sass queen clapped back at a rude AF commenter on Instagram who said she’s ‘too old’ for her hot husband… but they’re the same age. See her diss here!

Following Kelly Ripa on Instagram is truly the gift that keeps on giving. All her husband, Mark Consuelos, was trying to do was share a post about his partnership with He For She to promote gender equality. Good dude! Unfortunately, one of his followers had to insert an unrelated opinion about his wife into the conversation. Kelly commented on his post, “You make me so proud,” and the troll responded, “@kellyripa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him sorry but you do.”

Okay, first of all, how dare they! Secondly — Kelly and Mark are both 47. She’s not “to [sic] old” for her husband. Kelly, as we all know by now, has no time to suffer fools. She quickly snapped back at the commenter with this pure gold, captured by Comments By Celebs: “You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.” Damn! Have we ever mentioned that Kelly’s our hero?

Kelly’s always sunshine and rainbows during Live! With Kelly & Ryan, so seeing her snappy comebacks online is always particularly funny. She’s had plenty of experience at this point dealing with trolls. She’s previously called out haters for saying her head is “too big” for her body, called her lazy for taking a vacation (seriously?), accusing her of having a nose job, and being too skinny. Ugh. Truly, her best clap back was when someone said Mark was “too short.” She didn’t skip a beat, commenting back that Mark’s “tall where it counts, babe.” TMI, but amazing.

It’s shocking that the commenter would even dare to say that Kelly looks too old for Mark. She’s such a babe! We’ve seen her wear tons of bikinis this summer, and she has unbelievable abs. Kelly and Mark are so in love with each other, judging by their major PDA and constant, sort of TMI comments. Haters, please back off.