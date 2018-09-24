Kanye West Mocked For Thinking Beyonce Wore Yeezy Shoes, That Were Really A Different Brand

Poor Kanye. The rapper was sadly mistaken when he thought Beyonce was rocking his Yeezy line, and now, he’s getting trolled for his Instagram blunder!

Kanye West, 41, was so thrilled to see that Beyonce, 37, wore a design from his Yeezy shoe line, that he dedicated an Instagram post to her on Sept. 20! The only problem? It turns out that the shoes were total lookalikes, and weren’t Yeezy branded after all! The embarrassing slip-up has Twitter up in arms, as fans can’t get over Ye’s mistake. “The fact that she would rather wear knock offs than sport yeezy’s!! A troll. A queen. An ICON,” one fan said. “he’s so stupid for not knowing his own collection. Wtf??” another questioned.

Maybe we all need to give Ye a break though – the two shoe styles ARE uncannily similar. Kanye’s Season 5 PVC Mules feature the same clear heel, and clear strap as the actual design, reportedly from Public Desire. The biggest difference? Public Desire offers the design for a cool $50, which Kanye’s shoe retails for $850 USD. Fans found the whopping price difference as another reason to take aim at the rapper. “So basically he makes a $650 version of a $50 shoe,” one said. “I stan a frugal, shady queen,” another wrote, insinuating that Beyonce’s knock-off diss was entirely purposeful! You can see what the knock-off design looks like here.

Kanye isn’t the only one making a very public display of forgiveness towards The Carters. His wife, Kim Kardashian, did the same when she attended their concert on Sept. 23, and posted the show alllll over her Instagram! She was showing Bey and Hay some major love! In a series of videos on her IG stories, Kim could be seen drinking, dancing, and having a ball with her crew, which consisted of Larsa Pippen, 44, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and mom Kris Jenner. In one video, Kim danced back to back with Larsa, as they mouthed the words to “Clique,” which is Kanye’s collaboration track with Jay-Z. Kim totally co-signed her hubby’s decision to put any past drama with Beyonce and her man in the past!

Y’all thought Beyoncé was wearing Kanye’s @kanyewest shoes LOL. He’s still cancelled pic.twitter.com/jfR80qFycX — John Gardner (@_JohnGardner) September 21, 2018

Given the fact that Beyonce is not wearing Yeezy apparel after all, we can’t help but wonder: Is she still “famleeeeee?” Only time will tell with these long-time frenemies.