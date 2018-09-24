Kanye West & Nick Cannon Bury Their Feud Over Kim Kardashian Comments

Kanye West & Nick Cannon are no longer feuding! Find out how they ended their tumultuous drama right here!

Kanye West and Nick Cannon have since buried the hatchet and ended their feud, according to TMZ. Apparently, after Nick clapped back at Kanye on Instagram over his rant, which was centered around comments Cannon had made about Kim Kardashian, the two of them exchanged numbers in their DMs. And this past weekend, Kanye and Nick had a phone call in which the two hashed everything out. It was apparently a long phone call, but worth it because the two ended up coming to a mutual understanding built on respect. After airing their grievances, they agreed going forward to be more mindful of one another.

Their beef all began when Kanye came after Nick for comments he made about Kim to VladTV. “There’s a couple things that I want to address,” Kanye said in the first video he posted. “First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. Like, I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know you give an interview don’t mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up, you say, ‘Ay, I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions like nobody f–ked my wife.”

Of course, Nick did not hold back in his response. “First off, let me say welcome back, Ye, from the Sunken Place,” Cannon said in an Instagram video. “Hey, I’m glad you back with it, brother.Nothing but love and respect for you, you know I always had that… I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union. I salute it… I’m going to give my opinion and ain’t no harm, no foul, but if it got your spirit feeling weird, holler at me.”