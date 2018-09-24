Julianne Hough Rocks Sexy White Striped Strapless Bikini On The Beach — See Pics

Fun in the sun! Summer may technically be over, but Jules is still living in her bikini, and looked great at the beach. See photos of her beach day and her cute, white striped bikini below!

Julianne Hough, 30, hit the sand with her husband Brooks Laich on Sunday, Sept. 23. They posted their Manhattan Beach, California adventure on Instagram, saying it was “Sunday Funday.” The two played around in the sand, and engaged in some friendly competition with a game of Spikeball. Julianne looked cute in a white strapless bikini — her exact outfit was the MIKOH Surfers Paradise Top in Vintage Sailor Night and the Miyako Bottom in Vintage Sailor Night.

Dance has been a huge part of Julianne’s life. On her blog, she writes, “Dancing makes me feel free and powerful in my own skin.” She continued. “For as long as I can remember I’ve been using movement to tell stories and to express emotions. When I’m dancing, I feel in-tune with my true self and I forget any self-doubts. I love moving my body in new and challenging ways and I’m committed to defining new types of movement that help other women feel more sensual, in-tune and connected with themselves.” Obviously, dancing is a great workout as well!

As for her diet, she eats clean, and relies on a few kitchen gadgets to make her life easier. “Cooking clean isn’t only about the food you’re making. Creating healthy meals has a great deal to do with the tools you use to create them! If you limit yourself to a pot and a pan, you’re missing out on many delish dishes. Zucchini is great, but you know what’s better? Zucchini noodles — thanks to the spiralizer,” she wrote on her blog. “Sweet potatoes have always been a staple but I didn’t know food love until I sliced ’em up and threw ’em into an air fryer. When I’m cooking, I like to measure everything out and use as little oil as possible. I depend on measuring cups and oil misters so I can keep servings under control.”

“Often, for me, when things are more convenient I’m more inclined to use them,” Julianne said. “For example, when I’m in a hurry to get out the door, I’ll whip up a smoothie in my single-serve blender and take it to go.