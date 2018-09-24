‘Teen Mom 2’s Jo Rivera Is Married: Weds Vee Torres As Ex Kailyn Lowry Watches In Tears

Exes can be friends, too! Kailyn Lowry’s ex and the father of her first child, Jo Rivera, got married on Sept. 23, and Kailyn was there for the nuptials. She even admitted that she ‘bawled’ at the ceremony!

Congratulations are in order! Teen Mom 2 star Jo Rivera, 26, married his fiancée, Vee Torres, on Sept. 23 in Bloomfield, New Jersey. Kailyn Lowry, 26, and Isaac, 8, her 8-year-old son with Jo, were in attendance. Kailyn tweeted from the wedding and wrote, “Thank you for being my BFF & date to this wedding. And wiping my tears as I bawled.” She also posted photos from the reception on her Instagram Story. Isaac and Vivi, Joe’s daughter with Vee, were ring bearers, according to Us Weekly. Kailyn’s BFF, Becky Hayter, was her “date” for night.

Kailyn and Jo also posed for an adorable photo with their son, Isaac. The Teen Mom 2 star shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “What a great wedding” Isaac is too cute! He’s growing up so fast!

Thank you for being my BFF & date to this wedding. And wiping my tears as I bawled 😂😭 @hayter25 pic.twitter.com/snH79O0S6N — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 23, 2018

Kailyn and Jo appeared on the MTV reality show 16 and Pregnant together before their son was born in 2010. They split soon after Isaac’s arrival. Even though they’re close now, their relationship wasn’t always on good terms. They actually didn’t reconnect until 2016. “Jo and I hated each others’ guts … we were not good friends [and] we barely coparented,” she told MTV News in 2017. “Now we’re best friends — I can tell him anything. I can call him, and we can switch weekends easily or if I need him to grab Isaac from school. We are so good now.” Kailyn has two more sons — Lincoln and Lux — with exes Javi Marroquin, 25, and Chris Lopez.

Jo and Vee got engaged in April 2016, just a few months after welcoming their daughter in Oct. 2015. Now they’re officially married! Congrats again to the newlyweds!