‘Amazing Race’ Stars Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf Are Pregnant 7 Months After Getting Engaged

Congrats are in order, as these two ‘Amazing Race’ stars are expecting their first child together! Want to see their cute announcement? We’ve got you covered!

It looks like Cody Nickson, 33, and Jessica Graf, 27, will be welcoming an adorable baby boy or girl into the world in April 2019, as they revealed the happy news in an adorable Instagram post on Sept. 24. The Amazing Race couple, who also previously appeared on Big Brother, just became engaged 7 months ago, but they’re clearly eager to start a family together! And we couldn’t be more happy for them. On Monday, Cody and Jessica took to social media and posted a photo of themselves holding an ultrasound pic while beaming with joy. They also shared the following message:

“WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!

I’ve been pretty quiet on Instagram lately. I’ve been avoiding posting stories and photos as much as I normally do because we’ve been taking this time to really enjoy all the great blessings we have in our life ❤️ Considering our engagement was leaked before we could tell anyone, it’s been so great to be able to share our new addition with our loved ones before making this announcement! I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Codys birthday 😄 We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything!”

Cody further shared the following message on his own Instagram page: “Every day, Jessica and I thank the Lord for all the blessings He gives us. And now we are blessed with the greatest gift… a child. We are beyond pleased. Thank you for all who have stood with us in support… and thank you to those who have opposed us to make all the victories worth it. I’m looking forward to Jessica being my wife and the matriarch of the Nickson establishment in Texas. What an incredible year.”

Exciting, right? As we’ve told you before, Cody and Jessica fell in love on the 19th season of Big Brother. Cody later proposed to Jessica at the top of LA’s super popular Runyon Canyon trail on Feb. 13 (so romantic!), and they competed on season 30 of The Amazing Race, which aired this past spring. Cody is also father to a 6-year-old daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.

While their romance still seems new, they have a lifetime of memories ahead of them! We can’t wait to meet their new bundle of joy in April.