Even the most seasoned performers have a little stumble sometimes! Jennifer Lopez slipped and fell during her performance in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, but she recovered like a pro. Check it out here!

The show must go on, right?! Jennifer Lopez, 49, bounced right back up when she fell during her performance in Las Vegas on Sept. 22 — if you weren’t watching very closely, you may not have even realized that she took a tumble! The 49-year-old barely missed a beat of her performance as she hopped up and continued making her way around the stage to high five fans. The show was part of Jennifer’s Vegas residency, which is slowly winding down, with only three concerts left.

The Sept. 22 show was a big night, as celebs like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Jessica Alba, Becky G and Sofia Vergara were all in attendance. Of course, J.Lo’s man, Alex Rodriguez, was also there to show his support. Selena shared a video of herself rocking out to the performance in the crowd, and looked like she was having an absolute BLAST. She also posted a screen shot of the direct message she sent Jennifer after the show, and was clearly extremely inspired by what she saw.

“You were absolutely incredible tonight!” Selena wrote. “I didn’t want to bother you while you had a moment. My flight leaves now or else I would’ve stayed! I’m so sorry!! I wanted to tell you how much you inspired me tonight!!! I Haven’t felt that free in my entire life! Lol THANK YOU!! I just wanted to tell you how amazing god thinks you are!!! He was speaking to me through your show tonight!!! Like made me feel like a woman!! Lol I love you so much!”

This is how you handle a fall like a pro @JLo pic.twitter.com/t7jCuFSd15 — Chris 💵 (@jlogreeknews) September 23, 2018

Jennifer’s residency continues on Sept. 26, then concludes with a show on the 28th and the 29th. The residency kicked off way back in 2016, and it’s definitely been an incredible two and a half years!