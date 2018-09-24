While entertaining VIP guests like Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Becky G and Dua Lipa, J-Lo wore the hottest dress of all time, with no undergarments! See her sexy look below.

Jennifer Lopez‘s “All I Have” residency has just a few shows left after almost three years of perfect performances in Las Vegas. To celebrate the final week, J-Lo invited VIPs like Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Becky G, and Sofia Vergara to see her perform. Along with her boyfriend A-Rod, this fantastic crew posed for photos after the show, and J-Lo looked absolutely stunning in a hunter green sequin gown with sexy cut-outs at her waist and hips. It also featured a thigh-high slit to show off her sexy legs! The ladies posted these pics on Instagram on Sept. 23, and everyone was smiling from ear to ear after J-Lo’s energetic show.

Selena Gomez also saw J-Lo perform over the weekend, and wrote on Instagram that she was super inspired during the show and felt so free. Sel said J-Lo made her “feel like a woman!” We love this female empowerment! We think it’s so cool that all these women are supporting J-Lo. And she seriously looks better than ever. All that dancing does a body good! She just posted a few photos in an orange bathing suit showing off her sideboob and toned booty — she works hard and deserves the praise!

Jennifer actually took a little tumble on stage and fell on her butt, but literally recovered within seconds, like a total champ! If you had looked down for two seconds, you would have missed it! She’s a pro in every sense of the word!