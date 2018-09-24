Hailey Baldwin’s Cousin Doesn’t Even Know If Model Is Married To Justin Bieber: They’re ‘Having Fun’

The Baldwins are seemingly clueless when it comes to details surrounding Hailey and Justin Bieber’s wedding! In a new interview, Ireland says she has ‘no idea’ about the upcoming nuptials, but she did say they’re a long time coming!

So, it’s clear that wedding details are pretty tight in the Baldwin family. Ireland Baldwin, 22, isn’t even in on the details surrounding her cousin, Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber‘s, wedding. “I have no idea what their situation is, what’s going on,” she insisted to ET at the iHeart Radio Festival over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. “I think they’re just taking things slow.”

“I have no idea,” she said about if she’ll even be in the wedding or involved, adding, “no” when asked if there’s been save-the-dates sent out for the upcoming nuptials. Nonetheless, Ireland did weigh in whether or not the famous couple will have a big or small wedding. “Knowing Hailey, it’ll be small,” she admitted.

While the model, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, didn’t know much about the wedding, she did comment on her cousin’s constant PDA with JB. “They’re just kissing all over the world,” she joked. “They’re just kissing and loving and having fun, and I think people take little details and get too caught up in them, and they’re looking too hard into it. Just let them kiss!”, Ireland continued.

Hailey’s cousin went on to gush over the newly engaged couple saying, “It was meant to be a long time ago,” explaining, “It was just a long time coming, and we’re all like, ‘Alright, thank god, let’s move forward.’ Ireland went on: “They’re so in love and they really do a lot of good for each other, and that’s the most important thing for me, that he makes her so happy.” She added that Hailey and Justin have been through “a lot of trial and error as individuals and together” and have “proved” that they’re meant to be.

“They just bring out the good in each other, they really do,” she said. “I think they do a really good job of checking each other when one desperately needs to be checked and told, ‘You’re out of line.’ I think they really, really do care about each other so much and care about what others and what their families think of them.”

As for rumors that JB and Hailey are already married, she tweeted and then deleted a message earlier this month, writing, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” — All we know is that these two have obtained their marriage license, but they’re reportedly hashing out the awkward task of negotiating a prenup.

JB proposed to Hailey while the two were in the Bahamas on July 7. The “No Brainer” crooner popped the question in front of a crowd at Baker’s Bay with a massive, oval-cut diamond ring, “that you could see from Mars,” as Wendy put it. The surprise engagement came after Justin and Hailey, who previously dated in 2015 and 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018.