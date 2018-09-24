Gigi, Bella, & The Hadid Family Recreate The Most Creepy, Iconic Scene From ‘Beetlejuice’

The Hadid family gave their take on that iconic ‘Beetlejuice’ dinner table scene in an epic new video for ‘Vogue.’ Watch the incredible spoof here!

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Yolanda Hadid filmed a segment called Dinner With The Hadids for Vogue to mark the end of New York Fashion Week, and it’s just the thing you’ll need to get excited about fall and Halloween! The family of four spoofed the most memorable scene from Beetlejuice — when the characters are seated around a dinner table and are suddenly compelled to start dancing along to the song “Day-O.” For the Hadid spoof, Yolanda is the first to break out into the song, and her three children eventually join in.

The foursome absolutely nailed the creepy dance moves, and look like they could’ve been in the original film themselves! At the end of the clip, they open up their dinner plates to find their own heads served up on the platters, which is a bit different from what went down in the movie. In the 1988 film, Winona Ryder and her co-stars are greeted by veiny hands, which reach out and grab them, instead. The end result is the same, though, as the Hadids find themselves passed out on the floor in shambles after the supernatural experience.

It’s been quite a busy few weeks for the Hadids, with Gigi and Bella both walking in fashion shows from New York to Paris, London and Milan. Meanwhile, Anwar has also been present at the various fashion weeks across the globe. Thank goodness they found the time to film this spooky clip, though…because we’ll be watching it on repeat until Halloween!